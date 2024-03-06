Matterhorn, Zermatt, Switzerland

It was my first time in Switzerland, and I braced myself for the stereotypical cold and rainy weather. To my pleasant surprise, Switzerland had other plans. May unfolded with unexpected warmth, and the snow-draped peaks were surprisingly lighter than the norm.

Arriving in Zermatt, I eagerly anticipated my first glimpse of the iconic Matterhorn, only to find it veiled by a blanket of clouds. Despite the initial disappointment, I was hopeful the clouds would clear by the next day.

The following morning unveiled a delightful surprise. As the clouds dispersed, a crisp, refreshing summer morning enveloped Zermatt. The Matterhorn stood tall against the backdrop of a sky tinged with a gentle blue hue, the sun yet to make its grand entrance.

The previous day's disappointment evaporated with each breath of the crisp mountain air, replaced by a sense of awe and gratitude.

