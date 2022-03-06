Ketchikan, Alaska, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Our first cruise was to Alaska. Alaska was an area that always was a fascination and wonderland place to visit. My wife went on a zip-line event, and I went on an aerial view of the Alaskan Fjords on a single prop plane. I made sure I sat next to the pilot to have the best angle. As we approached the return to the ship, the island off shore caught my eye and and I was able to capture the beauty of the reflections, color and majesty of the un-ending forest scenes of Alaska! A great photo shoot indeed.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

