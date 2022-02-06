Diamond Beach, Reynivellir, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Being general optimists, my wife and I made reservations to go on a cruise with her sisters in October, 2021. Since that is a time that I like for us to do a dedicated photography trip, I checked around for an alternative. I found a nice looking photo workshop to Iceland for November, and made additional bookings for that. This turned out to be a doubly good plan, as the cruise ended up getting cancelled anyway.

Landing in Iceland (my wife decided to stay home), I was met by the workshop leader and a snowstorm. The group spent the rest of the day mostly driving through the gloomy weather. Our route went north past Reykjavík as we began a big clockwise loop around the whole of Iceland. The weather did improve to a degree, but we still had mostly cloudy skies from day to day, with only occasional breaks of sun.

By the sixth day, we had come around to the southern coast and the Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon. The lagoon empties out to the ocean through a narrow channel at Diamond Beach. Pieces of ice wash up onto the beach and make for interesting compositions. It is fairly tricky to get your camera down low on the tripod, get a good wave, catch the water flow at just the right time and exposure, all while trying to keep from having a more vigorous wave wash up over your gear.

This was one of my preferred shots, with the ice, outflowing water, and some color in the sky from the late sun.

