Sodus Point Lighthouse, NY, USA

Winter months on Lake Ontario in upstate New York are known for creating stormy conditions. For years, I had been hoping for conditions like these to align with my schedule. On one particular weekend in January 2020, the weather cooperated, and I made the hour-long journey to Sodus Point to try my luck.
When I arrived, to my delight, the wind was just right, generating explosive waves crashing into the breakwater. The waves were dancing around the lighthouse and almost entirely engulfing it at times! The storm lasted for hours, and I managed to capture thousands of frames. This is one of my favorites from that evening.
