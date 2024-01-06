Kirkjufellsfoss, Vesturland, Iceland

Being general optimists, my wife and I made reservations to go on a cruise with her sisters for October 2021. Since that is a time that I would like for us to do a dedicated photography trip, I checked around for an alternative destination. I found a nice-looking photo workshop in Iceland after the cruise and made additional bookings for that. This turned out to be a doubly good plan, as the cruise ended up getting cancelled anyway.

Landing in Iceland (my wife decided to stay home), I was met by the workshop leader and a snowstorm. We spent the rest of the day mostly driving through the gloomy weather. The snow did stop later that day, but conditions remained pretty overcast. We stayed the next two nights in Grundarfjörður.

This lodging was conveniently close to the Kirkjufell mountain and waterfall, which are iconic photography subjects in Iceland. We went out before sunrise to scout specific compositions and start shooting in the blue hour. After some initial shots, I wandered around the area along the lagoon's edge below the falls. It had been fairly overcast early on, but the clouds began breaking up. As sunrise approached, I noticed that the scene was brightening up. I made my way back to the waterfall to shoot the scene you see here.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now