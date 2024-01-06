Frozen Zanskar, Ladakh, India

This image is from a winter expedition into the Ladakh region of the Indian Himalayan range. The temperature was minus 40 C, and the Zanskar River was frozen.

It was late evening, and the moon had just come up. I decided to walk on the frozen lake to a vantage position to take this image showing the frozen river lit up with reflected moonlight, majestic mountains and clouds. It was indeed a mesmerizing scene, and I am glad I was there.

