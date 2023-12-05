Rydal, Lake District, Cumbria, England

This is one of my favourite locations in the Lake District for Autumn photography. Some interesting trees around this area have brilliant, vividly coloured leaves that coat the rocks below and add another dimension to this already beautiful scene.

Getting to this spot isn't the easiest thing to do as it is a choice between wading through deep moving water or climbing down a steep and potentially dangerous bank. Amazingly, I went down the bank without incident and out via the water, which, for a change, didn't come over the top of my wellies.

The location didn't disappoint again this year, although I had to work hard for images because the lens and filters fogged badly. I didn't think I would manage to get much from this location until I checked the day's shoot this morning and found this picture, which was hidden away in between some others.

