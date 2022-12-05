Lake Neusiedl, Austria

This is an image taken at the shore of Lake Neusiedl near the town of Podersdorf in the eastern part of Austria. Lake Neusiedl is one of the few steppe lakes in Europe, and Podersdorf is a well-known spot for sailing and windsurfing.

It was an icy day in February some years ago, with a strong wind from the northwest and temperatures at about minus 10°C that made for a tough job to mount the camera on the tripod and do all the adjustments. I also had to take some steps on the frozen lake to frame the scene this way.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now