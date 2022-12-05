    Search
    Lake Neusiedl, Austria
    By Peter Richter

    This is an image taken at the shore of Lake Neusiedl near the town of Podersdorf in the eastern part of Austria. Lake Neusiedl is one of the few steppe lakes in Europe, and Podersdorf is a well-known spot for sailing and windsurfing.

    It was an icy day in February some years ago, with a strong wind from the northwest and temperatures at about minus 10°C that made for a tough job to mount the camera on the tripod and do all the adjustments. I also had to take some steps on the frozen lake to frame the scene this way.

