Lovely Trees, Mont Blanc Village, Quebec, Canada

In mid-October 2023, I went to the well-known Mont Tremblant National Park to capture the autumn colors.

On my way back, in the gorgeous Mont Blanc Village, I spotted these lovely red trees. It was the first time in my life that I had seen trees with such vivid reds, and I could not believe my eyes. Their size completely hid the houses behind them.

To properly compose the image, I returned to the main road and set myself up in a parking lot facing the trees. The pale grasses in the foreground edging the parking lot set off my subjects very nicely. I framed the image to take full advantage of the lines, colors and contrasting elements.

Handheld, I used a 68mm focal length to compose the image with an opening of f/16 (35 mm equivalent) to ensure that the entire scene would be in focus. I was comfortable with a shutter speed of 1/80 since there was no wind.

Once home, I looked up this species and discovered they are red maples or "Acer Freemanii".

