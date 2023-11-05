    Search
    Lovely Trees, Mont Blanc Village, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    In mid-October 2023, I went to the well-known Mont Tremblant National Park to capture the autumn colors.
    On my way back, in the gorgeous Mont Blanc Village, I spotted these lovely red trees. It was the first time in my life that I had seen trees with such vivid reds, and I could not believe my eyes. Their size completely hid the houses behind them.

    To properly compose the image, I returned to the main road and set myself up in a parking lot facing the trees. The pale grasses in the foreground edging the parking lot set off my subjects very nicely. I framed the image to take full advantage of the lines, colors and contrasting elements.

    Handheld, I used a 68mm focal length to compose the image with an opening of f/16 (35 mm equivalent) to ensure that the entire scene would be in focus. I was comfortable with a shutter speed of 1/80 since there was no wind.

    Once home, I looked up this species and discovered they are red maples or "Acer Freemanii".

