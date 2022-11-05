Autumnal Barn, Maggie Valley, NC, USA

I was out driving and exploring the jewel-toned autumnal colors when I passed this barn. I continued on, but as sometimes happens, I could not get the structure out of my mind. I doubled back and drove up to this abandoned barn.

It was a bit tricky to shoot under the midday light which required some filters (that usually get lost in my bag of tricks). I found a polarizer and a neutral density that helped tone down the whites and enabled me to catch the lighting on the beautiful leaves.

