Torc Waterfall, Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland

I captured this image recently after a day of very heavy rain showers, which always results in a powerful water flow at this waterfall. When I previsualized the image, my goal was to capture the power of the water flowing while being very careful to use a slow enough shutter speed to capture the detail in the water.

I took this shot very late in the evening, and as the sky was already very overcast, I didn't need to use any filters.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now