Rabbit Ears Pass, Steamboat Springs, Routt County, Colorado, USA

Rabbit Ears is a mountainous pass in the Colorado high country known for its distinctive rabbit ears appearance of nearby peak that is prominently visible from the east side of the pass during good weather. It was named Rabbit Ears by early trappers because of its appearance and is now considered an historic marker for approaching Yampa Valley in Steamboat Springs in northern Colorado. Rabbit Ears Pass, boasting a summit of 9,246 ft., also encompasses the Continental Divide.

It's not your average mountain pass. Instead of climbing to a high point and then quickly descending, it climbs and stays there for several miles. It is one of the snowiest roads in Colorado. Reported snow pack totals in April 2022 reached 58 inches. Open year-round, the area within Routt Country Forest and the surrounding Rabbit Ears Pass offers a multitude of activities every season. In winter, it is known as the state's snowmobiling mecca while snowshoeing and cross country skiing are also enjoyed by many.

During the summer, camping, fishing, hiking and off-roading with ATV's are favorite activities. Travelers have to always be alert to the deer or elk crossing the road. This image, taken in August, showcases the beauty of the forest trees on the pass on a foggy day.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now