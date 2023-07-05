    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Cana Island Light, Door County, WI, USA

    By Daniel Anderson

    Door County, Wisconsin, was cloudless and still on this warm June evening, and I went to explore the lighthouse on Cana Island near my home with my new Mavic 3 Pro. I am fortunate to live in a place like the Door County Peninsula, well known for its long coastline and spectacular natural beauty in all seasons. However, we had been experiencing severe air degradation for a while because the wind patterns kept delivering smoke and haze from the extensive forest fires in Canada to all of us in the Midwest, and this day was especially bad.

    I was interested to see what the sunset would look like because of the smoke and haze, and I wondered if I was going to see it at all. It ultimately didn’t disappoint; even better, I was the only person at this iconic Door County location throughout this hazy evening. There are several lighthouses along the coast, but Cana Island is the most iconic and best-known.

    In some years, Cana Island is easily visited by walking on a dry causeway out to the island, but in years of Lake Michigan, high water level access is only by boat or wading and swimming. I probably spent more than an hour exploring this area's many vantage points and facets as the light got darker and darker as the evening progressed, and I had to land several times to put in fresh batteries.

    I kept watching the sun as it slowly set and was happy to see that the disc continued to be visible. Just as I saw the sun getting near the horizon, the Cana Island Lighthouse light suddenly came on, and immediately I knew the composition I wanted and got into position. I used the tele camera on my drone to get some near-far compression into the scene and got to work. This image was the one that best expressed what I had previsualized and hoped for this evening.

    Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®