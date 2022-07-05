St Irenee, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In February 2020, I participated to a photo tour in the fabulous Charlevoix region. A big advantage of such a tour is that the guide brings you to the right place at the right time, so participants do not waste time scouting unfamiliar areas. Additionally, the tour guide can help with technical issues. That morning, our guide brought us along the train tracks parallel to the magnificent St-Lawrence River near Saint-Irénée, Quebec, Canada, giving us access to the shore. The river has tides that can reach seven meters, and it sculpts fabulous ice blocks.

Looking at this ice block, I imagined an open mouth ready to seize the light rays of the approaching sunrise. So I installed my tripod and used a 10 stop ND filter to perform a long exposure. Fourteen seconds yielded a perfect histogram. Later the same day, I captured another shot that was previously published on the LPM website.

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/13/05/2021/st-irene-quebec-canada

