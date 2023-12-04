Gloebusch, Northrine Westfalia, Germany

We are fortunate to live in a rural area with fields, forests and small streams - quite rare in highly industrialised Northrine Westfalia. We take afternoon walks regularly, sometimes a nice chance to take pictures as we go.

Some weeks ago, the sun was finally shining again - after weeks of overclouded skies, we got some illumination of the autumn canopy. I have seen some work of other photographers who used a mixture of long exposure times with intentional camera movement - but only at the end of the exposure. This gives a mix of sharp image details with some blur, which looks quite interesting.

It took me some time to try - wrecking the nerves of my family, who just "went out for a stroll" - but in the end, I got home with this picture that shows the elements that I would call "autumn" – colours of yellow, dark shadows, beams of sunlight and the feeling of movement.

