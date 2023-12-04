    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Gloebusch, Northrine Westfalia, Germany
    By Andreas Marjoram

    We are fortunate to live in a rural area with fields, forests and small streams - quite rare in highly industrialised Northrine Westfalia. We take afternoon walks regularly, sometimes a nice chance to take pictures as we go.

    Some weeks ago, the sun was finally shining again - after weeks of overclouded skies, we got some illumination of the autumn canopy. I have seen some work of other photographers who used a mixture of long exposure times with intentional camera movement - but only at the end of the exposure. This gives a mix of sharp image details with some blur, which looks quite interesting.

    It took me some time to try - wrecking the nerves of my family, who just "went out for a stroll" - but in the end, I got home with this picture that shows the elements that I would call "autumn" – colours of yellow, dark shadows, beams of sunlight and the feeling of movement.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®