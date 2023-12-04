From Loch Leven Viewpoint, Kinlochleven, Scotland

This picture was taken from a location looking down onto Loch Leven, but it was not the reason I was out on a very cold November morning.

Loch Leven, two in Scotland, is a 14 km long narrow sea loch in the Glencoe area surrounded by several scenic peaks. I'd started well before dawn and travelled to a spot I know well at the head of the loch, hoping for some low-lying mist, mountain reflections in still water and, if I was to be lucky, maybe some warm colour in the sky as the sun rose behind me. In the end, with a moderate breeze rippling the water and full cloud cover, I had none of those, and after waiting until the breakfast call was too strong to ignore anymore, I packed up and headed back to the warmth of my accommodation. On the way, though, the clouds started to break, so I quickly diverted to an elevated location, which, in good weather, afforded magnificent views down the length of the loch.

Having set up my tripod, the clouds quickly closed again, rendering the view down the loch less than inspiring. Hoping against the reason for a break in the clouds and walking around stamping my feet to keep warm, thinking again about breakfast, I looked behind me just as the sun broke through the cloud and lit up the bracken-covered hillside, turning it a vivid golden bronze. Luckily, I was able to just swing the camera around on the tripod and get a couple of shots before the cloud once again closed up. It's not the shot I'd planned for, but sometimes you just have to make the effort and get out there in order to get lucky.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now