Lago de Braies, Dolomites, Italy

It was an absolute picture-perfect fall when I visited the Dolomites in October 2019. Beautiful landscape scenery everywhere, and the reflections of the fall trees in the small mountain lake caught my attention.

Lago de Braies, also known as Lake Prags, is a turquoise-coloured body of water in the Fanes-Sennes-Braies Natural Park. Surrounded by towering mountains and lush forests, the lake offers a tranquil escape for nature lovers and photographers.

One special feature of Lago di Braies is its crystal-clear water, which reflects the surrounding mountains and creates a mesmerizing mirror-like effect. The weather in the mountains is always a bit challenging, so always plan enough days to visit to be able to go back when it's not windy and the lake is quiet.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now