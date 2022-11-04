    Search
    Lone Sycamore, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA
    By Thomas Porter

    Autumn was taken in October 2022 on our farm in Northern Virginia. Autumns is a semi-surrealistic photo that attempts to capture the major colors of Autumn, a lone sycamore tree whose bone-white bark is one of my harbingers of winter although it's not quite yet time for winter. There is also a sense of motion in this photo.


