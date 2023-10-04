Louriceira, Alcanena, Santarem, Ribatejo, Portugal

The olive tree is one of the symbols of the Mediterranean and one of the region's oldest and most important crops. Selected by man from wild varieties, it was, like the vine, a highly prized plant in the Greek and Roman civilizations. It occurs almost throughout the country in mainland Portugal, but it does not like altitude and high humidity.

It is extremely resistant to all aggressions and almost indestructible (I have an olive tree that a few years ago was hit by lightning during a thunderstorm; it was severely burned, but today it is in good health and produces lots of olives). However, it only produces abundant oil and olives if regularly pruned and fertilized.

It likes limestone soils, where I found this beautiful specimen a few days ago, on a magnificent full moon rising on the horizon, on a late autumn afternoon. A small, young, well-treated tree on the edge of a rustic path appeared to my eyes as the repository of two thousand years of modification of Nature by man to his advantage.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now