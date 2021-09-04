PlanPincieux, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This image was taken at Plan PIncieux ( Courmayeur) in the Aosta Valley, which represents the starting point for the normal route, the southern one, of the Grandes Jorasses, as well as for many other peaks of the same chain.This delightful panorama is located in Val Ferret, a beautiful valley in all seasons with the majesty of Mont Blanc, and Aiguille Noire, the Dente del Gigante, the Grandes Jorasses. And it is they, the wonderful couple that I always love to immortalize, Mont Blanc and Aiguille Noire who dominate the scene even if the sun does not light up their imposing peaks, even on a gloomy day like this one. In fact, going down on foot through a long descent among the pines you can catch wonderful shots of these mountains even among different flowers.

I used a Nikon D5100 for this shot, underexposing slightly to increase the sense of charm and mystery given the darkness of the moment.These mountain, also manage to instill a profound sense of harmony and inner peace in the silence all around and in perfect contemplation of the landscape. Due to severe climatic changes, the Val Ferret glacier is highly endangered, there have already been several landslides and various evacuation measures and measures have been adopted. Actually there is a transition phase from the quiescent phase to the active phase, given the very rapid transition due to the melting of the snow from the winter to the summer situation. from the glacier there can be a significant collapse even now, although it is a very rare situation given the monitoring.So let's enjoy and preserve this precious gift from Mother Nature before it's too late.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now