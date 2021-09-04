Crater and Snowfield, Central Highlands, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Some years ago I led a photographic workshop to Iceland where we had a simply spectacular trip. Iceland has been one of my favorite places to visit ever since my first visit there in 2007 and I have been back many times since.

The Hnausapollur Crater with its azure lake is in the central highlands and while this specific crater is reasonably easy to visit, you have to know it is there because it is totally unremarkable when driving by it. There is a single track leading up to the volcanic rim and that is when the visual delights are revealed.

We were there in late June just after the central highland roads opened for the short summer season and we were dodging showers all day which made for very nice photographic conditions. Cloudy days are not exactly rare in Iceland but I always prefer them to empty blue skies. This snowfield on the caldera rim was melting quite fast and I realized that I was fortunate to be here just at this time because when I visited here two weeks later with a second workshop group, the snowfield was gone and conditions were totally different. Other things were better but not this spot.

The central highlands are simply spectacular but exploring them in depth is difficult because a specialized 4 wheel drive vehicle is needed along with the skills needed to drive these very rough remote roads and deal with the many river crossings that present themselves along the way.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now