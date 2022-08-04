Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Grand Prismatic Spring at Yellowstone National Park is one of the most colorful features of the park. I arrived at this point shortly after sunrise. The cloudy sky and morning light softened the usually drastic sky making the orange minerals pop. As I watched the scene unfold, a local Park Ranger told another visitor how the mineral deposits in the area give the landscape its range of color. The recent flooding in the area had deposited new minerals and changed the colors of some features. As I began to carry on, the breeze paused allowing the steam from the geysers to rise making it look like a rainbow was coming straight from the ground.

