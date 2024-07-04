    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Uetliberg, Zurich, Switzerland
    By Monika Seyffer

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    Lonely trees are not lonely; they have their eternal company: Songs of the birds, shadows of the clouds, lights of the Moon, whispers of the winds.

    My favourite tree is the one I always visit when I am hiking on that mountain, and he whispers his stories.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®