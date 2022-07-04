    Search
    Bar Harbor, Maine, USA
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Several years ago, we visited Acadia National Park. One morning, getting up early to catch sunrise, I was amazed to see the huge 4-masted sailboat moored in the harbour. For me, it represented the concept of liberty and the freedom to travel the world. The texture of the clouds and the reflection of the masts on the water set off the subject and completed the composition.

    To ensure that I would have enough information to finalize the processing on returning home, I did a 5-shot exposure bracketing series of images to capture the dynamic range. Once again it paid off to get up early.

