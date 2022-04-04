Polychrome Hills, Denali National Park, Alaska, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

On a June vacation to Denali National Park we rode the bus service on a damp and overcast day day to Wonder Lake. Sadly, Denali chose not to show itself that particular day but during one stop around half-way there, I spotted these colorful hills to the south. I was carrying my 1-DX with a 500mm lens attached in the hope of spotting wildlife such as bears and moose, and drawing curious stares from fellow riders at my efforts to transport the overside combo in my bus seat without knocking anyone out, myself included! At the stop, I ran up a small rise above the bus stop and decided to capture a series of 11 vertical images of the distant hills, to form this pano.

