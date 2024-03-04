    Search
    The Mountain Church, Colle Santa Lucia, Belluno, Italy
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    In mid-June of 2018, I was in the Dolomites with friends on an organized photo tour. We stayed a couple of days after the end of the tour, and, following a suggestion from the tour guide, we headed to Colle Santa Lucia for the morning blue hour. That morning, sunrise was expected at 05:19.

    We arrived early at the site. I was happy to see this lighted church facing the beautiful mountain with flanking diagonal lines, colour contrasts, and pleasing forms.

    I set up my tripod and fitted my wide-angle lens and cable release. I used a 48 mm focal length to compose and frame the image. I overexposed by 1.3 stops to have a perfect histogram (ETTR). This was shot at 4:54 am.

    During that trip, I took great images; here is one published on my VIP page.


