The Mountain Church, Colle Santa Lucia, Belluno, Italy

In mid-June of 2018, I was in the Dolomites with friends on an organized photo tour. We stayed a couple of days after the end of the tour, and, following a suggestion from the tour guide, we headed to Colle Santa Lucia for the morning blue hour. That morning, sunrise was expected at 05:19.
We arrived early at the site. I was happy to see this lighted church facing the beautiful mountain with flanking diagonal lines, colour contrasts, and pleasing forms.
I set up my tripod and fitted my wide-angle lens and cable release. I used a 48 mm focal length to compose and frame the image. I overexposed by 1.3 stops to have a perfect histogram (ETTR). This was shot at 4:54 am.
During that trip, I took great images; here is one published on my VIP page.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor