    Kirbele Beach, Kumta, Karnataka, India

    By Puneet Verma
    Karnataka coastline and post-monsoons here in Southern India are a match made in heaven for a seascape photographer.

    Sharing one such evening from the quaint Kirbele beach in Kumta town as the colours exploded in the sky, casting amazing sheen on the water and rock faces below.

    A long exposure frame was always in the making to render the clouds and water some movement and ethereal haze. The moss and texture on the rocks served as just the right foreground.


