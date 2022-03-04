Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This past August, a good friend of mine invited me to spend 10 days on gorgeous Vancouver Island. Each day we visited some of the many beautiful spots to be found there. One day near the port of Nanaimo, he brought me to the shoreline. I was entranced by the contrasting colour of the subject against the mountains in the background and the lovely sky, and found the size and shape of offshore island to be truly lovely. To soften the water and clouds I set the camera to a 6 second exposure and framed my subject with a 164 mm focal length (35 mm eq). I was happy to have my tripod and cable release. Once back home in Montreal, Quebec, I called my friend and told him that there are too many beautiful image opportunities on his island and that I will have to return!

