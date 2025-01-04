Nusfjord, Lofoten Islands, Norway

This picture was taken during my last stay on the Lofoten Islands in January 2024. The sun didn’t rise any higher so early in the year, and there was a magical twilight all around. The small lighthouse guarding the harbour entrance of the fishing village Nusfjord caught my attention because its rough, rocky base was a beautiful contrast to the soft, colourful clouds above. The sea was calm and almost the same colour as the darker clouds above.

I decided to capture this calm and beautiful scene with a long exposure. So, I placed the camera on a tripod and used my 70-200mm zoom lens and a 2x teleconverter. I also used an ND 1.8 filter to achieve a longer shutter speed and soften the clouds and the sea.

This picture reminds me of a stay on the Lofoten Islands very early in the year when there was not much daylight. You have to be lucky with the weather and road conditions. But if you dare to go, you will be rewarded with unforgettable impressions of wonderful nature.