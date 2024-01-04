Uetliberg, Zurich, Switzerland

I love to hike along the ridge of the Uetliberg, a mountain range on the left side of the lake of Zürich – a beautiful hike through lush forests, green meadows and farms in the valleys.

There is this lonely tree on a small hill standing tall, with branches spread wide, and I have to visit every time I am there.

I have taken many pictures of it in all seasons, but this one, in the winter, is my favourite.

