Pioneer Farm, Columbia, New Hampshire, USA

Pioneer Farm, also known as the Wallace Farm, is a historic farm established in 1785. It's located far north in New England, further than the White Mountains of New Hampshire (USA). The 125-acre farm has been continuously held by the same family since its inception, which is a rarity these days. It was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.

I first stopped to photograph the farm accompanied by a good friend some eighteen months ago. When we first arrived, I walked to the farmhouse and knocked on the door to ask permission to photograph their beautiful red barn. The elderly owner immediately granted us permission, and we later met and chatted with her son as well. As a result of that simple courtesy, we now have permission to return to photograph the farm at any time.

A significant snowstorm convinced us to take advantage of the open invitation, so we recently returned to photograph the farm covered in fresh snow. We arrived late in the afternoon, intending to stay through sunset. We shot a variety of compositions from both our drones and cameras, but this is one of my favorites from that afternoon.

As the setting sun approached the horizon, it painted the abundant clouds in pastel hues. I used the apple tree as a key element for the foreground, with its red apples still clinging to the snow-covered branches and the rightmost branch seeming to model the contour of the barn roof. The vibrant red color of the well-maintained barn adds color contrast to the winter scene.

