Petite Riviere St Francois, Quebec, Canada

This past October, I was hiking in the forest near the village of Petite-Rivière-St-Francois. My friends and I were looking for wide vistas of the mountains and the famous St-Lawrence River. Seeing this lonely plant in the middle of the trail that caught the sunlight, I composed this simple shot. Autumn in the Charlevoix region offers spectacular colors and I was attracted by the color contrasts and the plant’s isolation. I wanted my subject separated from its beautiful colored background, so I attached a telephoto lens and installed my tripod. A wide aperture of F3.2 and focal length of 120 mm (35 mm eq), ensured a shallow depth of field. Looking at this photograph reminds me that we, as photographers, must pay attention to the small details that nature has to offer.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

