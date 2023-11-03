Mount Fuji, Kyoto, Japan

One of my most favourite destinations I ever visited was Japan in the fall. The scenery everywhere was amazing, the colours so vibrant, and Mt. Fuji showed itself from its best side.

I took this image very early in the morning, right before sunrise. It was bitterly cold out there, and I could barely feel my fingers setting up the tripod at the edge of the little lake.

It was still very dark at that moment, and I had no idea what I could expect until the day woke up, showing us the most amazing scene. The bare trees with the fine branches were framing Mt. Fuji, and all was reflecting in the water – a photographer's dream.

