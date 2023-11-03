La Salle, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

The Lenteney waterfall belongs to the municipality of La Salle, a delightful village in Valle d'Aosta with majestic views of Mont Blanc. The waterfall is visible along State Road 26 from Derby towards La Salle and is located along the route of the Cammino Balteo hiking itinerary.

Towards the waterfall, there is a guest house bar with a panoramic terrace. The waterfall is fed by a basin of persistent glaciers of the Paramont group, which foams down through the Derby Forest. This trip is advisable in autumn to avoid confusion among people and to best capture the waterfall with a good wide-angle lens in the presence of an autumnal atmosphere.

The waterfall is beautiful to photograph at any time of the year, not just in autumn. Powerful and magnificent during the periods when it is full, suggestive even without a large quantity of water, as unfortunately often happens lately due to climate changes.

There is also a path that leads to the Lenteney lakes to admire wild and beautiful surroundings. There is also another path that allows you to climb onto an ancient arched bridge that overlooks the waterfall. Unfortunately, it is not as valorised as it deserves; it can be reached via a short but steep path, which allows you to reach the waterfall at various points with different heights.

A landscape that deserves to be discovered, admired, contemplated, capable of offering so much peace in silence with the sweet sound of flowing water, as happens similarly to the sea in winter, that solitude that becomes the best life companion, alleviating suffering and pains.

