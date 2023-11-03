Conboy Lake Wildlife Refuge, Klickitat County, Washington, USA

This location in southwest Washington state offers groves of aspen trees and great views of 12,281 ft. Mt. Adams. In October, the aspens show off their fall colors, making a great foreground for stately Mt. Adams.

We were following the weather forecast, which looked favorable for a day trip to this location. Nearby, Mt. Hood was shrouded in cloud cover, but the summit of Mt. Adams was poking above the clouds.

A recent storm had coated the mountain with some fresh snow. The wind was blowing vigorously, so I chose a high ISO to freeze the motion in the trees. From previous experience, I have found that the color and noise are still good with this camera at this ISO setting.

