Bestanca Volley, Valverde, Cinfaes, Viseu, Portugal

Landscape photographs displaying rivers in the foreground commonly focus the attention on the movement of the water. Using long exposures, the aim is to transmit in the image the constant movement of the river water, which flows without stopping, always different, always new.

Last October, on the afternoon of a calm day, while walking along the Bestanca River, one of the last clean and wild rivers in Portugal, I was delighted by the general scenery (of which I have already included two images in this portfolio), but also by the aquatic plants whose roots grow in the water and the leaves, thin and long, form green tufts.

I was especially charmed by these tufts of plants, some small, young, others large, older, with a green that contrasted with the grey of the granite rocks and the orange of the riverbed, and also by their spatial distribution in the riverbed.

