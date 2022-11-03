Sycamores And Storm, Thimbleberry Farm, Winchester, VA, USA

Sycamores Before the Storm was taken in the west field of Thimbleberry Farm. Thimbleberry Farm is our 200 acre farm in northern Virginia. It's name is taken from the large number of thimbleberries on the farm.

Thimbleberries have large hairy leaves and no thorns. It bears edible red fruit similar in appearance to a raspberry, but shorter & sweeter. Thimbleberries have not been commercialized because they are too delicate to transport.

I take a great number of photos of sycamores because they have become the dominant tree on our farm, after the emerald ash borers killed every single Ash tree on the farm. Sycamore trees are beautiful and are easily identified due to their bone-white bark. Interestingly, Sycamores were held to be sacred in ancient Egypt and are the first trees represented in ancient art.

