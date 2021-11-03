    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Lake Ouareau, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    In mid-October 2015, during the peak autumn colour period, I was scouting around the lake Ouareau area. My attention was drawn to the brightness of the small peninsula to the left heading to the darker main shore. The contrasting tones were amplified by the reflection on the lake. As there was a light breeze causing movement and blur in the foliage, I raised the ISO to 400 to obtain a shutter speed of 1/500 sec.

    The autumn period in the boreal forest is a delight for photographers. This period offers the full colour foliage spectrum which varies daily and offers great contrasts and composition opportunities. The season is fleeting: few days later, rain and strong winds set in, and the display was at an end until the next year.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes

    Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®