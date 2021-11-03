Lake Ouareau, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

In mid-October 2015, during the peak autumn colour period, I was scouting around the lake Ouareau area. My attention was drawn to the brightness of the small peninsula to the left heading to the darker main shore. The contrasting tones were amplified by the reflection on the lake. As there was a light breeze causing movement and blur in the foliage, I raised the ISO to 400 to obtain a shutter speed of 1/500 sec.

The autumn period in the boreal forest is a delight for photographers. This period offers the full colour foliage spectrum which varies daily and offers great contrasts and composition opportunities. The season is fleeting: few days later, rain and strong winds set in, and the display was at an end until the next year.

