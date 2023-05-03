Lake Lure Forest, NC, USA

I set out in the early morning to do some exploring. I was mesmerized by this ethereal light when I came to this forest. I took a few steps into the light, which made me think of the story 'Alice's Adventures In Wonderland'. It was as if I had fallen through the rabbit hole and landed in this mystical forest. I walked around a bit to find the best composition realizing that no matter where, there was a story to behold.

I had to balance the ISO and exposure to compensate for the brilliance of the misty light. I stayed there for a while to let my imagination take hold. Little creatures began to come out to enjoy the scenery as well.

When an unusual occurrence happens, we know that it might not happen again, and to enjoy the moment. That is precisely what I did; fortunately, I had my camera for company!

