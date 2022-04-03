Alassio, Liguria, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image represents one of the most beautiful gifts that Mother Nature gives to our eyes: the sunrise over the Sea in winter. We are located in Alassio in Liguria, one of the most beautiful Italian seaside resorts. This photograph was taken by a 300mm Sigma lens mounted on Nikon D5000. The Program mode with strong underexposure at -1.3 is highly recommended.

This underexposure in fact renders even more the idea of ​​the beauty and charm of the Sun that incandescent fireball so feared in summer but so warming in the beauty of winter solitude among the sweet sound of the waves. Because this is how the Sea must be loved and respected.

There is no sweeter awakening than this, a poignant romance, a deep emotion. I was so excited that I cried for this beautiful gift that Nature has offered me. I can never thank her enough. She, Our Supreme Mother always reciprocates our love and our veneration towards her. Using a mode that allows you to create a long lens photography is ideal with landscape scenarios of this kind: water is captured and the sun is magnified, increasing the effect of early morning fire. This is the reason for choosing a lens over 70mm. It is necessary to choose fully winter days, when the sky is clearer, in the early morning when there are no people along the beach. It is always true that human beings always damage Nature not only in photos but also with their hands and their cruelty.

