    Delta Junction, Alaska, USA
    By Richard Miller

    In the untamed wilderness of Alaska near Delta Junction at nearly -38 degrees, nature unveils one of its most awe-inspiring spectacles: a majestic mountain peak piercing through a blanket of clouds just moments before the sun dips below the horizon.

    As the golden hour approaches, the landscape is transformed into a scene of ethereal beauty, where earth and sky converge in a symphony of colors and light.

    The mountain's beauty remains unchanged, a silent witness to the ever-changing rhythms of nature. In this remote corner of Alaska, where the wild reigns supreme, the mountain stands as a testament to the enduring power and majesty of the natural world, a beacon of hope and inspiration for all who behold its splendor.


