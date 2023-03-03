Glen Etive, Scotland

I was walking the wonderful Glen Etive in wet, cloudy conditions with boots heavily laden with mud, hoping for the opportunity to capture pictures of what I know is one of the most beautiful valleys in Scotland.

The rain stopped, and above me, the clouds had started to part. There was not enough time to get set for this image – it had to be handheld, knowing that this opportunity could slip away like the others that day. The magic of when light meets mountains.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now