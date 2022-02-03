    Search
    Lake Superior, Two Harbors, Minnesota, USA

    By Matthew Moses

    The frozen, rocky shoreline of Lake Superior in Two Harbors, Minnesota. I set out early on a Sunday morning in early January when the expected air temperature at sunrise would be -15F (-26C) with a wind chill factor around -30F (-29C). I chose this time hoping for a good sunrise and the presence of the sea smoke on the surface of Lake Superior. I framed up this photo because I liked the frozen ice crystals seen across the rocks. The sea smoke was getting blown away as the wind ebbed and flowed. The sunrise didn't get very colorful so I was glad to capture this before it rose above the sea smoke cloud on the far horizon. Subzero winter days like this are a joy to be out in if you and your equipment can withstand the cold.

