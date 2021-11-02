Bionaz, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Today in this assignment we are talking about an autumnal image of the Place Moulin dam located in the town of Bionaz in Italy, one of the pearls of the Aosta Valley. This enchanting artificial lake is reached by crossing the entire Valpelline up to the bottom of the valley where this dam stands out. I highly recommend visiting this place in the fall.

The winding roads offer a wide view of various well-kept locations decorated in the typical alpine style. and so through the various hamlets and also with a stop at the lake below called Lexert we arrive in Bionaz. Leave your car in the parking lot and walk along the path that leads to the Prayeres Refuge.

We reach our destination by now at sunset and on the last clear day before an imminent and long snowfall and the Nikons I have available, especially the D5200, seems to want to turn on the magic of autumn colors herself despite the mist. And so solitude becomes a precious companion in the stillness of the evening, lit by contrasts between the yellow and orange of the branches and the blue of the water.

I warmly suggest using the autumn color scene mode offered by this type of SLR as well. In fact, unlike the programm or landscape mode, it allows you to fully grasp the shades of autumn offered by the month of October despite the twilight and looming clouds. It is so nice to escape from the city, after an intense working day to take refuge in such profound peace, forgetting anxiety and pain.

