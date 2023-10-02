Gdynia Babie Doly, Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

This photo shows a torpedo room, a German research centre built in occupied Poland during World War II. It is located in Gdynia Babie Doły, a few hundred meters from the shore. Unrenovated and unused after the war, it fell into ruin and has now become one of the most frequently photographed objects on the Baltic Sea, usually during the golden hour.

This photo, for a change, was taken on a cloudy, rainy day. For me, it was an all-day trip to the seaside, so despite the unfavourable conditions, I decided to make the most of it. The long exposure made the view a bit unrealistic. I used high key for processing, revealing only the darker structure of the building, the boulders in the foreground and the line of wooden poles on the horizon. A minimalist landscape was created, which I further emphasized by converting it to black and white.

