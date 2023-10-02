Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA

I set out at about 5 AM, hoping to capture the pier in the best light without losing my equipment to the waves. It is not easy, as I have donated many filters to the sea. I brought along my patience, camera, lens and 10-stop ND filter and tried to stabilize my tripod so that it would not sink as I took a long exposure. The waves ebbed and flowed while I slowed my shutter to create the glass-like scene that was so incongruous with the high energy of the ocean.

