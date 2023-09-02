La Thuile, Valle d’Aosta, Italy

This waterfall was immortalized in La Thuile in the Aosta Valley, descending through the Piccolo San Bernardo Pass. It was not an easy shot as the waterfall is near a rather sharp curve, which makes it challenging to shoot.

The photograph was taken using a Nikon D5200 without flash. After all, the mountain resort of La Thuile is known precisely for the spectacular waterfalls that descend from the Rutor, generated by the stream of the same name, fed by the numerous lakes located at the northwest end of the Rutor glacier.

In this Valle D'Aosta area, it is easy to observe various rivers and waterfalls that offer many ideas for suggestive shots, especially in summer. La Thuile is located at an altitude of 1441 metres and is a renowned ski area. In summer, it is possible to go on various excursions and on the day of the solstice, a gathering is usually organized at the Colle del Piccolo San Bernardo to observe the play of the light of the Sun towards sunset behind the saddle of Lancebranlette, all accompanied by interesting and very pleasant historical explanations about the ancient cromlech.

Around this ancient sacred stone area, you can see in the background the chain of Mont Blanc and the Aiguille Noire de Peterey, which can be observed symmetrically and specular with respect to the majestic landscape they offer from Courmayeur and Entreves.

We, therefore, recommend this photographic itinerary to enrich one's historical culture alongside a landscape that instils much peace and allows contemplation of the surrounding nature.

