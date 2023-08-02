    Search
    Sossusvlei Sand Dunes, Namibia

    By Mathieu Rossi

    This photo was shot in Namibia during June (wintertime, though), around 6 pm at sunset. I was driving around Sesriem, a small settlement in the Namib desert near the famous Sossusvlei salt pan.

    The drive will take your breath away as these tall and old sand dunes surround you.

    I was admiring the sunlight lighting up these dunes when the particular spine of this dune with this tree at its bottom caught my attention.

    I liked the composition, with this lone tree almost perfectly aligned with the spine of the dune.

    The distance from the road is pretty important, so a lens of at least 400mm is necessary (I tried with a 70 -200 mm, but the result was unsatisfactory.)

