Sossusvlei Sand Dunes, Namibia

This photo was shot in Namibia during June (wintertime, though), around 6 pm at sunset. I was driving around Sesriem, a small settlement in the Namib desert near the famous Sossusvlei salt pan.
The drive will take your breath away as these tall and old sand dunes surround you.
I was admiring the sunlight lighting up these dunes when the particular spine of this dune with this tree at its bottom caught my attention.
I liked the composition, with this lone tree almost perfectly aligned with the spine of the dune.
The distance from the road is pretty important, so a lens of at least 400mm is necessary (I tried with a 70 -200 mm, but the result was unsatisfactory.)
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor