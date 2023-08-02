Snow Shelter, Snaefellsnes Peninsula, Iceland

This snow shelter is on one of the Mountain Routes, taking you from one side of the Snaefellsnes Peninsula to the other. It's located at the highest point. After a good snowfall, it can be a great subject as it is incredibly isolated; the mountain peak at the side of it was included to aid with the storytelling of the image. Luckily nobody had walked to the hut that day, so there were no footprints in and around it, which could totally ruin the picture. Given how cold it was, it wasn't surprising!

