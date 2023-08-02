Sabtang Island Beach, Philippines

Sabtang Island is one of the most northernmost islands in the Philippines. It's composed of steep mountainous terrain, and volcanic boulders and black sands mainly dominate the beaches.

This was one of the few white sand beaches that we were able to visit. This isolated jagged piece of volcanic tuff really stood out with its roughly triangular shape. The angles and soft pastel shades of the surf surrounding it created a wonderful backdrop that complemented and contrasted the subject.

